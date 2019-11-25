TSRTC employees call off nearly two month old strike

Monday, November 25, 2019
     
The TSRTC employees unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader Aswathama Reddy said the decision to end the strike was taken to halt alleged attempts to 'privatise' the corporation.

Hyderabad Published on: November 25, 2019 18:17 IST
The nearly two-month-old strike by employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation over various demands was called off on Monday, a top trade union leader announced. The TSRTC employees unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader Aswathama Reddy said the decision to end the strike was taken to halt alleged attempts to 'privatise' the corporation.

Over 48,000 employees of TSRTC went on an indefinite strike since October 5, demanding among other things, merger of the corporation with the state transport department.

However, neither the TSRTC management or the state government have acceded to any demand of the workers. 

