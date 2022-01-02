Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tests Covid positive

CM Bhupesh Baghel took stock of his health.

Deo has asked people to maintain social distancing and practice home isolation.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to Twitter and informed of his health condition. He wrote, "On seeing the symptoms of corona infection, I got my Covid test done in Raipur this evening, in which my report has come positive. Right now my health is fine and as per the instructions of the doctors, I am taking treatment by staying in home isolation".

Later Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel informed that he had got in touch with the health minister and took stock of his health. "I got in touch with State Health Minister Shri T.S. Singh Deo. After talking to him, I was informed about his health. I wish him a speedy recovery".

"I request all those who came in contact with me in the last 14 days to get themselves tested and stay in home isolation. I would also appeal people to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior," Deo further wrote.

Chhattisgarh has a caseload of 10,08,756, including 13,601 deaths.

