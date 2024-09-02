Truth can be troubled but not defeated: AAP after SC grants bail to Vijay Nair in excise policy case

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Supreme Court granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case.

Minutes after the Supreme Court granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case, AAP leader Atishi reacted sharply to the development and said after Manish Sisodia and Vijay Nair got bail, it is proved that truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated. Taking to X, she said that the central government conspired against the Aam Aadmi Party and put many party leaders in jail.

“Satyamev Jayate. The BJP central government conspired against the Aam Aadmi Party and put many party leaders in jail. But after Manish Sisodia and Vijay Nair got bail, it is proved that truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated,” Atishi said on X.

Manish Sisodia said another bomb of BJP's fabricated liquor scam story was bursted today and Vijay Nair was kept in the jail for 23 months without any proof and without any recovery.

“Satyamev Jayate. Another bomb of BJP's fabricated liquor scam story burst today. Vijay Nair was kept in jail for 23 months without any proof and without any recovery. The only aim was - if we cannot stop Arvind Kejriwal in elections, then we should stop his entire team and him. Get him arrested by ED, CBI and keep him in jail. It may take time but at the end, truth always wins,” Asisodia said on X.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying liberty is "sacrosanct".

Relying on the legal principle of "bail is rule and jail is exception" cited by a coordinate bench, the top court said pre-trial incarceration cannot be a punishment.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti noted that Nair has been in jail for the last 22 months in the money laundering case where the maximum punishment is seven years.

On August 12, the bench had sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of Nair. Notably, Vijay Nair, who was arrested by the agency on November 13, 2022, had challenged the trial court's July 29 order dismissing his default bail plea.

On July 3 last year, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant bail to Nair and other co-accused in the money laundering case. The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR which was lodged after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.