Trump names Dan Bongino Deputy Director of FBI, says 'great news for American Justice' The new Deputy Director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, has a masters in Psychology from C.U.N.Y and an MBA from Penn State and is one of the most successful podcasters in the US, as noted by Trump.

United States President Donald Trump announced that Dan Bongino has been named the Deputy Director of the FBI by Kash Patel, the new FBI director. Trump said in a post that this is "great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice" as Bongino is a "man of incredible love and passion for" the US.

The new Deputy Director of the FBI has a masters in Psychology from C.U.N.Y and an MBA from Penn State and is one of the most successful podcasters in the US, as noted by Trump.

"He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve," Trump said.

Congratulating Bongino, Trump said, "Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!"