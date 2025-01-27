Trump administration suspends all foreign aid, orders financial assistance review under 'America First' policy

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Donald Trump.

In a significant development, the United States has announced a suspension of all foreign aid and initiated a comprehensive review of its financial assistance programmes to other countries. As per the information, the decision has been taken by the President Donald Trump-led administration to ensure aid efficiency and alignment with the nation’s foreign policy based on the principles of the 'America First' agenda.

This development follows an executive order signed by President Trump, emphasising the need to evaluate whether American financial assistance supports national interests effectively. Earlier on Sunday, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said President Trump stated clearly that the United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people. "Reviewing and realigning foreign assistance on behalf of hardworking taxpayers is not just the right thing to do, it is a moral imperative," she said.

All foreign assistance programmes to be reviewed

Bruce said Secretary of State Marco Rubio has paused all US foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and US Agency for International Development (USAID) for review. "He is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programmes to ensure they are efficient and consistent with US foreign policy under the America First agenda," Bruce said.

She added that the secretary is proud to protect America's investment with a deliberate and judicious review of how to spend foreign assistance dollars overseas. "The mandate from the American people was clear -- we must refocus on American national interests. The Department and USAID take their role as stewards of taxpayer dollars very seriously," the State Department spokesperson said.

Notably, USAID distributed nearly USD45 billion in foreign aid to 158 countries in 2023. This included USD400 million to Bangladesh, USD231 million to Pakistan, USD1 billion to Afghanistan, USD175 million to India, USD118 million to Nepal, and USD123 million to Sri Lanka.

Trump takes over as 47th President

It should be mentioned here that Trump has taken several bold and sweeping decisions as he signed more than 80 executive orders after taking over as the 47th president of the United States on January 20. These orders span a wide range of policy areas, including trade, immigration, national security, and public health. In his inaugural speech, Trump also declared January 20 as "Liberation Day," promising smooth and sweeping changes as he proclaimed, "America’s decline is over" and that the "golden age" of the nation had just begun.



