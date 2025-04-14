Delhi sees drop in street crime, rape cases in first quarter of 2025 compared to last two years: Police data Delhi crime: As per the police, the drop in crimes such as robbery, snatching and crimes against women is a result of intensified patrolling, enhanced night surveillance, and a stricter law and order environment.

Delhi crime: The national capital has witnessed a drop in major crimes, particularly street crime and rape cases, during the first quarter of 2025, marking an improvement compared to the same period over the past two years, according to data shared by the Delhi Police.

As per police data, incidents of snatching have significantly declined in 2025. The number of reported cases dropped to 1,199, compared to 1,812 in 2023 and 1,925 in 2024 — reflecting a 33.82 per cent decrease from 2023 and a 37.69 per cent drop from the last year.

Robbery, which had been a major concern in the capital, saw an uptick in 2024 with 424 reported cases, up from 375 in 2023. However, the number dropped significantly to 315 in 2025 — marking a 16 per cent decline compared to 2023 and a 25.7 per cent reduction from 2024.

12.3 per cent decline in rape cases

Crimes against women have also shown a downward trend in the national capital. Rape cases declined from 422 in 2023 to 370 in 2025, reflecting a 12.3 per cent reduction. Molestation incidents saw an even steeper fall, dropping from 547 cases in 2023 to 370 in 2025, a 32.36 per cent decrease. Eve-teasing cases also dipped significantly, from 98 in 2023 to 63 in 2025, marking a 35.7 per cent decline.

Meanwhile, abduction cases remained largely stable over the three-year period, with 1,385 reported in 2023, 1,393 in 2024, and a slight drop to 1,360 in 2025, a marginal decline of 1.8 per cent. "...(in) the last two years, there has been a 1.8 per cent drop in the cases. But such numbers are also a matter of concern," a senior police officer said.

Murder cases stood at 107 in 2025

In 2025, murder cases in Delhi were reported at 107, slightly higher than the 105 recorded in 2024 but lower than the 115 in 2023, indicating a 6.95 per cent decline over the three-year period.

Cases of attempt to murder rose from 158 in 2023 to 203 in 2024 but dropped to 168 in 2025. While this represents an overall increase of 6.32 per cent compared to 2023, the sharp year-on-year decline of 17.24 per cent from 2024 to 2025 suggests improved efforts in curbing violent incidents.

Commenting on the latest figures, a senior Delhi Police officer said, "The drop in crimes such as robbery, snatching and crimes against women is a result of our intensified patrolling, enhanced night surveillance, and a stricter law and order environment across the city. We have focused heavily on hotspot policing and real-time response, and the results are good."

While certain categories like attempt to murder saw a temporary spike last year, the overall trend indicates a stronger grip on public safety in the capital, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

