TRP Scam: Bombay High Court turns down Republic TV's plea, refuses to quash FIR

In a major setback for Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, the Bombay High Court on Monday refused to stay investigation against the television channel in connection with the TRP scam case. The court also refused to give protection from arrest to Goswami.

The court was hearing a petition filed by ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic TV, and Goswami seeking to quash the FIR lodged on October 6. The high court also asked the Mumbai Police to issue summons to Goswami.

A division bench of justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik directed police to submit for its perusal investigation papers pertaining to the case in a sealed cover by November 5 when it would hear the matter.

Republic TV along with two other TV channels have been accused by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh of TRP rigging.

The Bombay High Court's observations come a day after the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) expressed dismay over Republic Network disclosing the 'private' and 'confidential' communications to the media company in connection with the ongoing investigation surrounding the TRP scam.

In a statement, BARC India categorically denied commenting on the probe.

"BARC has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency. BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same," the agency had said in a statement.

