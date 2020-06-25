Thursday, June 25, 2020
     
Low-intensity earthquake hits Tripura

Agartala Updated on: June 25, 2020 16:38 IST
Image Source : PTI

A low-intensity earthquake hit some parts of Tripura at 3:48 pm, on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, the epicenter of the earthquake was 63 km northeast of Dharmanagar town.

However, no casualty has been reported so far. 

In the last few days, the northeastern states like Mizoram, Assam have experienced a series of mild to strong earthquakes.

