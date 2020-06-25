Image Source : PTI Low-intensity earthquake hits Tripura

A low-intensity earthquake hit some parts of Tripura at 3:48 pm, on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, the epicenter of the earthquake was 63 km northeast of Dharmanagar town.

Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred today at 1548 hours, 63kms northeast of Dharmanagar, Tripura: National Centre for Seismology (NCS) — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

However, no casualty has been reported so far.

In the last few days, the northeastern states like Mizoram, Assam have experienced a series of mild to strong earthquakes.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage