Image Source : FILE Triple Talaq row: Supreme Court issues notice to centre challenging the act

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 that criminalises 'triple talaq'. The court order came on a fresh petition filed by the Muslim Advocates Association.

A Bench headed by Justice NV Ramana issued notice seeling reply from the Centre and tags the matter along with similar pending cases. The association of Tamil Nadu approaches the Supreme Court challenging the validity of a law passed by Parliament to criminalise Triple Talaq.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalizes instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and gives a jail term of three years for the husband came into force on August 1.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Man booked for giving triple talaq in Muzaffarnagar

ALSO READ | Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs in UP