Tuesday, September 03, 2019
     
Man booked for giving triple talaq in Muzaffarnagar

A case was registered against Aftab and his five family members under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, SHO of Kotwali police station Anil Kapervan said.  

Muzaffarnagar Published on: September 03, 2019 13:11 IST
A man was booked for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife over dowry in Sujru village here, police said on Tuesday.
 
A case was registered against Aftab and his five family members under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, SHO of Kotwali police station Anil Kapervan said.  
 
According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she was harassed over dowry and when their demands were not met, Aftab gave instant triple talaq to her.
 
She also alleged that Aftab left her at her parent's home after beating her.
 
The couple got married three years ago, the officer said. 
 
 
 

