Trinamool terms ED action on Sanjay Raut as BJP’s 'vendetta politics'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PICTURE It is an attempt to stifle opposition voices both inside and outside Parliament, said TMC MPs.

Trinamool on Sanjay Raut: Trinamool Congress on Sunday said that the Enforce Directorate's action against Sanjay Raut was BJP's vendetta politics. The party said this is an attempt by BJP to silence the "Opposition".

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said he won’t bow down and quit the party, shortly before being herded into the south Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) whose team conducted a search at his residence in connection with a money laundering case.

“They (ED) are going to arrest me. I am going to be arrested,” Raut told reporters outside the ED office after he was taken there from his residence.

TMC MP Santanu Sen slammed the ED raids as a reflection of vendetta politics.

"This is an attempt to stifle opposition voices both inside and outside Parliament. Inside Parliament, you (BJP-led Centre) get opposition MPs suspended and outside, you use central agencies to threaten opposition leaders," the TMC MP told reporters.

"The raid on Sanjay Raut's residence is a reflection of vendetta politics," Sen added.

Also Read: Sanjay Raut money laundering case: 'Won’t bow down, will get arrested', says Sena MP outside ED office

Latest India News