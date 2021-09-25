Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trinamool Congress to contest 2022 Goa Assembly polls, will declare CM candidate: O'Brien

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday said his party would be contesting the next year's Goa Assembly polls. The party will announce its chief ministerial candidate soon, he added.

"We are here as a serious contender against the ruling BJP," the MP said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has no "high-command culture" and will pick credible local leaders in the coastal state, he said.

Since arriving in Goa on Friday, O'Brien has been meeting representatives of civil society as well as political leaders.

The state was looking for a party that would keep the BJP at bay and if there was one leader who can the best Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was Mamata Banerjee, he said.

The entry of the TMC will not divide the opposition's vote in the state, he said to a question.

ALSO READ: Goa Shiv Sena seeks reduction in duty hours of women police staff on lines of Maharashtra

Latest India News