Goa Shiv Sena seeks reduction in duty hours of women police staff on lines of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena's Goa unit spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said that the decision of the Maharashtra government would benefit thousands of women working in the police force.

Panaji Published on: September 25, 2021 14:57 IST
In the wake of the Maharashtra police's decision of reducing the working hours of its women constables from 12 hours to eight hours, the Shiv Sena in Goa on Saturday demanded that a similar step be introduced in the state by the BJP government. Shiv Sena's Goa unit spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said that the decision of the Maharashtra government would benefit thousands of women working in the police force.

"Similar is the situation in Goa, where women police officers and low-rank staff have to work overtime, which affects their personal lives," she said.

If Shiv Sena is voted to power in Goa after the next polls, the first thing it would do is to reduce the duty hours of the women police staff, she said. 

