Travelling to Vaishno Devi, Amritsar, over 30 trains delayed in January first week

Those planning or have already planned a visit to the northern part of India including Vaishno Devi or Amritsar during the New Year week, needs to look for major changes in the train schedules announced by the Northern Railway.

According to officials of the Ferozepur Railway division, as quoted by Indian Express, so far 54 trains of long and short routes have been cancelled while 12 are being short-terminated, and diverted. The reason behind these disruptions is the rail line upgrade work going on at the Ladowal Station near Punjab's Ludhiana.

The Ferozepur Railway Division has said that many passengers have cancelled their tickets and have demanded complete refunds. Meanwhile, the railway officials have assured that the disruptions are temporary and that normal movement will be restored soon.

Here are the trains that will face disruptions:

From December 31 to January 6, all (11057) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj-Amritsar will run delayed by 160 to 310 minutes.

From January 3 to 8, except January 5, all Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Dr Ambedkar Nagar will run delayed by 50 minutes to 200 minutes.

From January 1 to 7, (14649/14673) Jayanagar-Amritsar will run with 260 minutes delay.

On January 1, (12421) Nanded-Amritsar will run with 95 minutes delay

On January 3, Sealdah-Amritsar to be delayed by 200 minutes

On January 5, Amritsar-Kolkata will run 150 minutes late

On January 7, (12549) Durg-Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan will be delayed by 290 minutes

On January 7, Mumbai Central-Amritsar will run 30 minutes late

On January 1, (12407) New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar will run 150 minutes late

From January 3 to 8, all (12920) Malwa Express will be delayed by 50 to 200 minutes.

The railways have announced that the delays are temporary. Meanwhile, passengers travelling by train on the route shall check for latest updates from the railways.