Image Source : PTI Traffic advisory for Guru Nanak birth anniversary program on Monday

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads on Monday which fall on the route of 'Nagar Kirtan' procession as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, officials said.

The Nagar Kirtan procession will be taken out a day before Gurpurab on November 11.The procession will begin at 10 AM from Sishganj Gurudwara and conclude at Gurudwara Nanak Piao, Grand Trunk Karnal road at about 9 pm, they said.

Thousands of devotees, school children and bands will be part of the procession, they added. The procession will pass through Kodiapul, SPM Marg, Church mission road, Khari Baoli, Lahori Gate Chowk, Qutub Road, Azad Market, Roshanara Road, Shakti Nagar Chowk and will culminate at Gurudwara Nanak Piao. Traffic will be affected on these routes and surrounding areas due to procession.