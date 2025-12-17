Tourist van rolls down slope near Dalhousie; passengers' dramatic escape caught on camera | Watch A major accident was narrowly averted near Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh. A video shows passengers boarding a van parked on a slope when it suddenly begins rolling backwards.

A major accident was narrowly averted in the popular hill town of Dalhousie after a tourist vehicle rolled off the road at the famous Panchpula spot, triggering panic among visitors. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle carrying tourists was parked on a slope when it suddenly began rolling backwards and slipped off the road. Fortunately, a tree came in the way and stopped the vehicle from plunging into the gorge, preventing what could have been a fatal accident.

During the incident, some tourists lost their balance and fell on the road, while others tumbled towards the gorge. Several people sustained injuries, though none were reported to be critical.

A video of the incident shows several passengers boarding the van when it unexpectedly starts rolling downhill. The passengers, all women, are seen frantically jumping out of the moving vehicle. Four women managed to remain on their feet, though one narrowly escaped after her scarf got caught in the door. However, two women fell onto the road as the van picked up speed.

Another woman attempted to jump out but lost balance and slid down the cliffside. Yet another woman hit her head against the door, fell, and also slid down moments before the vehicle struck a tree and finally came to a halt.

Local residents and fellow tourists quickly rushed to the spot to help the injured, and the situation was brought under control.

About Dalhousie

Dalhousie is a hill station full of colonial charm that holds lingering echoes of the Raj. Spread out over five hills (Kathlog Potreys, Tehra, Bakrota, and Bolun), the town is named after the 19th-century British governor general Lord Dalhousie. The town's varying altitude shades it with a variety of vegetation that includes stately groves of pines, deodars, oak,s and flowering rhododendrons.

Rich in colonial architecture, the town preserves some beautiful churches. It's marvelous forest trails overlook vistas of wooded hills, waterfalls, springs, and rivulets. Like a silver snake finding its way out of the mountains, the twists and turns of the river Ravi are a treat to watch from many vantage points.

There are also magnificent views of the Chamba valley and the mighty Dhauladhar range with its awe-inspiring snow-covered peaks filling an entire horizon. A veneer of Tibetan culture has added a touch of the exotic to this serene resort, and along road sides are huge rocks carved in low relief, painted in the Tibetan style. By road, Dalhousie is 555 Km from Delhi, km from Chamba, and the closest railhead at Pathankot is 85 km away.

(Input: Subhash Mahajan)

