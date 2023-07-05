Tomato prices reach new high: Rs 155 per kg in Siliguri, Rs 140 in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The average all-India retail price was Rs 83.29 per kg

Tomatoes continue to give tears to the consumers across nation - the highest being in Siliguri, West Bengal - Rs 155 per kg. According to reports, the price of the vegetable has shot up due to the supply disruption caused due to rain in the producing region.

In metros, retail tomato prices were ruling in the range of Rs 58-148 per kg, with the highest in Kolkata at Rs 148 per kg and lowest in Mumbai at Rs 58 per kg. In Delhi and Chennai, prices were ruling at Rs 110 per kg and 117 per kg, respectively. In Odisha, the price has been fixed at Rs 100 per kg. The highest Rs 155 per kg was in Siliguri, West Bengal, the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry showed.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, the local vendors are selling tomato in the range of Rs 120-140 per kg depending on the quality and locality. "We have purchased best quality tomato at Rs 120 per kg from Azadpur wholesale market and selling at Rs 140 per kg in retail," local vendor Jyotish Kumar Jha in Paschim Vihar said.

In Ranchi, Jharkhand too people are struggling with the high prices. "The price of tomatoes has increased everywhere. Petrol is cheaper than tomatoes now. It has become extremely difficult for us to manage expenses now," said a customer from Ranchi.

