Image Source : PTI Toddler separated from parents due to anti-CAA protests in Varanasi (Representational image)

A heart-rendering story of a 14-month-old girl child in Varanasi whose life went topsy turvy because of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests has now found a voice in Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is on a combative spree these days, slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday over the plight of a 14-month-old girl whose parents were arrested for participating in an anti-CAA protest defying prohibitory orders.

Priyanka Gandhi said that it is the moral duty of the government to allow the child's mother to return home.

On December 19, people gathered in Beniya Bagh area in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to protest against the contentious CAA, defying Section 144 of CrPC imposed by the police.

The parents of the girl child named Chanchal were arrested by the police and have been in jail for the last 12 days.

"The BJP government has shown such inhumanity in suppressing people's protests that such a small child has been separated from her parents. Chanchal's health has worsened but that has not affected the bad intentions of the BJP government. Chanchal's parents are in jail for holding protests in a peaceful manner," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.