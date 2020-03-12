Weather forecast today: More rains ahead for Uttrakhand, Himachal, Punjab, J&K

Image Source : FILE More rains ahead for Uttrakhand, Himachal, Punjab, J&K

Rain and thundershower activities are expected to commence in many parts of Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh and at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. According to Skymetweather, Fairly widespread rain is also possible in Punjab. While scattered rain is expected in Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan.

Light to moderate rain and thundershower is likely in Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

A few places in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are also expected to observe light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

Light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activities is expected in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Kerala may also observe light to moderate rain and thundershowers.