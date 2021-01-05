Some hurting party from inside, 'anti-termite' solution necessary: TMC MLA Vaishali Dalmiya

Image Source : INDIA TV TMC MLA Vaishali Dalmiya speaks to India TV.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Bally Assembly Constituency, Vaishali Dalmiya in an exclusive conversation with India TV on Tuesday said some people in the party are hurting the party from inside like termite, raising concern that an anti-termite solution is necessary to save the party. Her statements came after former cricketer and West Bengal Minister of State (MoS) for Sports and Youth Affairs Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet. Shukla is MLA from Howrah North.

Speaking to India TV, Vaishali Dalmiya alleged that some workers in the party were hurting like a termite and also raised concerns about corruption within the party.

She said she is feeling bad that Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from the Cabinet adding he was doing a good job. However, she did not comment on what would have been the possible reason for Shukla to take this step. She also did not comment on whether he will be joining BJP adding it would be his personal decision.

More than positive propaganda, Vaishali Dalmiya said negative propaganda was being spread within the party and well-known people were being targeted.

