In fresh setback to Mamata Banerjee, TMC minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns

Image Source : LAXMI RATAN SHUKLA TWITTER TMC minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns

In a fresh setback to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress minister and former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla has resigned from the government.

Laxmi Ratan Shukla has also resigned from his post as the Trinamool Congress district president in Howrah. However, Shukla continues to be a TMC MLA.

Earlier this week, in a boost to the saffron camp in poll-bound West Bengal, 15 TMC councillors of Contai Municipality led by former administrator of the civic board and younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari left the party on Friday to join the saffron camp. Political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP last month, handed over party flags to the councillors. Among them was his younger brother Soumendu, the former administrator of the 20-member civic body.

The politically influential Adhikari household has two other members in the TMC camp -- his brother Dibyendu Adhikari and father Sisir Adhikari, both MPs.

