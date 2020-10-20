TMC disappointed with Calcutta HC order declaring Durga puja pandals no-entry zones

Image Source : PTI Calcutta High Court has declared puja pandals no-entry zones.

The Trinamool Congress has expressed disappointment over the Calcutta High Court order, declaring puja pandals no-entry zones. Party MP Saugata Roy said that people wait for this time of the year to celebrate Durga Puja.

"Many organisers who work very hard to make the Durga Puja possible will be disappointed with the order. Thousands of people wait for the entire year for this annual festival. It is not that Puja organisers want people to get infected with the virus. All of us have to follow the court order. It will be strictly followed and implemented," he said.

The BJP, however, welcomed the High Court's order, calling it a 'life saving'. Seniot BJP leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo said it was the right decision taken by the court.

"We welcome the direction of the high court," he said.

The BJP, which is organising a Durga Puja at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake, said it would adhere to the court order.

CPI(M) Legislature Party leader Sujan Chakraborty said the verdict would save hundreds of lives.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that due to the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year everybody has to make some sacrifices.

"Indeed, Durga Puja is the biggest festival of the state. But this year, it is an unprecedented situation due to the pandemic," he said.

"All of us have to make some sacrifices as human lives are at stake. We also need to make some sacrifices in terms of curtailing the Puja celebrations," Chowdhury said.

The division bench of the high court, while hearing public interest litigation, said that no visitors would be allowed to enter the marquees.

For small pandals, barricades will have to be put up five metres from the entrance, while for the bigger ones, the distance has to be 10 metres, the court ordered. There should be 'no-entry' boards on the barricades, it said.

