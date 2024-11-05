Tirupati Laddu row: CBI forms SIT to probe into the adulteration allegations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CBI forms SIT to probe into the adulteration allegations

Following the Supreme Court's direction, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formed an independent SIT to investigate allegations of the use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus. According to the information, the team comprises five officials - two from the central agency, two from Andhra Pradesh Police and one from FSSAI.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the state government has nominated senior IPS officers Sarvashresth Tripathi and Gopinath Jetti for the CBI Director-monitored Special Investigation Team.

The official said, "After we sent the names, the CBI Director formed the five-member committee. We have taken approval from the state government and sent those two names (Tripathi and Gopinath Jetti ) to the CBI (to be included in the SIT)."

Notably, Tripathi and Gopinath Jetti were also part of the SIT formed by the state government to look into the alleged adulteration. However, the panel later became defunct after the Supreme Court’s order.

SC ordered probe supervision by CBI Director

In its October 4 order, the apex court said the investigation into the allegation of using animal fat in making laddus by the SIT will be supervised by the CBI Director while hearing the petitions by BJP leader Subramaniya Swamy and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy, among others.

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu accused Jagan Reddy

It must be noted that the shocking claims of animal beef, and lard adulteration were made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in September against the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row.

(With PTI Inputs)