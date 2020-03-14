Image Source : ANI Coronavirus scare: Tihar creates 8 isolation wards to quarantine new inmates for 3 days

The jail administration has created eight isolation wards to protect inmates from COVID19. The administration has also bought special medical equipments to fight the coronavirus. The jail authorities are also scanning new entrants for traces of the virus before allocting them a cell on the premise. The inmantes are taken in a quarantine facility created in a seperate cell for three days before transferring them to their wards.

"An isolation ward has been set up at the jail. All inmates have been checked and not displayed symptoms, new inmates are being screened and will be kept in different wards for 3 days. Around 17,500 inmates are lodged at the jail currently," Jail authority said.

Foreign nationals too are first being kept separately in the isolation wards, and then shifted to the jail when they are found normal in the medical investigation.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in India has reached 83 (including foreign nationals, as on March 14, 2020).

