Thrissur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025 LIVE: UDF maintains healthy lead in early trends

Thiruvananthapuram:

The counting of votes for the Thrissur Municipal Corporation election is under way and the United Democratic Front is leading in 21 wards in early trends. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance has taken the lead in six wards. The Left Democratic Front is in second position and leading in nine seats. The BJP is leading in these wards - Poonkunnam, Patturaikal, Pallikulam, Thekkinkadu, Kottappuram, and Vadukkara. Out of these six wards, the BJP-led NDA had won four wards in 2020.

Meanwhile, the counting is also being done for 17,337 wards of 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards of 87 municipalities and 421 wards of 6 municipal corporations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

According to information available, the newly elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will take the oath on December 21 at 10 am. Oath-taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am.