Three wagons of goods train derail near Bhopal, rail traffic on one line affected

Three wagons of a Bengaluru-bound goods train derailed near Bhopal on Monday. The derailment between Misrod and Mandideep stations affected traffic on one line.

Efforts are underway to restore the route after the incident occurred at 12:45 pm under the jurisdiction of West Central Railway, said Railways officials.

"Three wagons of the goods train carrying automobiles to Bengaluru from Delhi derailed in the afternoon. Senior officials are working on a war footing to restore the affected track and rail traffic," the Railway official said.

He said since two out of the three tracks on this busy railway route are functional, the incident didn't cause a significant disruption of rail traffic.

Bhopal DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) Devashish Tripathi said, "NMG Rake was arriving from Delhi division and heading towards Bengaluru. It derailed when it was passing through Misrod and Mandideep. Three wagons derailed. Restoration work is underway, we have lifted 2 coaches. The third coach is being lifted. Traffic is not affected because middle and down lines are operational."

