India to receive second batch of Rafale fighter jets today

Three more Rafale jets to reach India today

The Indian Air Force will receive three Rafale combat aircraft today from the manufacturer French company Dassault Aviation. The Rafale jets will arrive in India flying non-stop from France. They will fly directly from Istres in France to Jamnagar and will be accompanied by French Air Force mid-air refuelling aircraft. With today's new entrants, the IAF will have eight Rafale jets in service.

Led by Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects), a team of experts is coordinating the logistical issues for receiving the three combat jets. The air force pilots are being trained in batches in France at Saint-Dizier air base.

Earlier on July 29, India has received the first batch of the five Rafale aircraft which were inducted on September 10 at Ambala Air Base in the 17 'Golden Arrows' Squadron. India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 Rafale aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

The Rafale is a 4.5 generation aircraft and has the latest weapons, superior sensors and fully integrated architecture.

It is an omni-role aircraft which means it can carry out at least four missions in one sortie.

The fighter aircraft has HAMMER missiles. It will also be armed with beyond visual range missiles like Meteor, SCALP and MICA, increasing their ability to take on incoming targets from a distance.

(With IANS inputs)

