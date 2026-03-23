Three more nabbed by Delhi Police as probe in Pakistan-linked espionage case deepens

New Delhi:

Police have arrested three additional suspects, including a woman and a juvenile, in connection with an alleged espionage network linked to Pakistan. Officials said the group was sharing sensitive information through parcels routed via Dubai and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

With these latest arrests, the total number of people detained in the case has risen to 18, among them six minors. The case, described by authorities as highly sensitive, was first uncovered on March 13.

The newly arrested individuals include Meera Thakur (28) from Mathura and Naushad Ali (20), currently living in Faridabad, Haryana. They are originally from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The identity of the third suspect has not been disclosed as the person is a minor.

According to police, Naushad Ali had carried out reconnaissance of security installations, police facilities, and railway stations in Delhi and other regions. He allegedly sent photographs and videos of these locations to handlers.

"The gang involved in espionage was sending secret information to a man named Sardar alias Zoravar Singh who was operating the spying racket from Pakistan," Additional Commissioner of Police Raj Karan Nayyar said.

Investigators revealed that the network included several other accused, identified as Suhel Malik alias Romeo, Sane Iram alias Mehak, Praveen, Raj Valmiki, Shiva Valmiki, Ritik Gangwar, Ganesh, Vivek, Gagan Kumar Prajapati and Durgesh Nishad, among others.

Miscreants maintain contact with Pakistani handlers through social media

Police said Meera Thakur had known Suhel Malik for several years. During questioning, she stated that they first connected on Facebook, after which she became involved in the group’s activities. Officials also noted that she had previously been arrested in 2025 by the Delhi Police Special Cell in an arms smuggling case and claimed to have worked as an informer for the Mumbai Police.

Naushad Ali reportedly told investigators that he was introduced to other members through social media and maintained direct contact with the handler in Pakistan.

Authorities believe the network was being managed within India by Suhel Malik, a resident of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly recruited members and paid them around Rs 5,000 for each piece of information shared. Funds were said to be transferred from Pakistan through intermediaries in Punjab, using accounts of money transfer centres and local shopkeepers to avoid suspicion.

Group targets minors

Police also alleged that the group used minors for specific tasks. One detained juvenile is accused of installing solar-powered CCTV cameras at the Delhi Cantonment railway station.

"The gang was instructed to recruit less educated Hindu minor boys so as to evade suspicion," Additional CP Nayyar said.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are continuing efforts to identify further links and individuals connected to the network.