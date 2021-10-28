Three Jammu and Kashmir students arrested in Agra for celebrating Pakistan's T20 win against India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Cricket fans watch the World Cup T20 match of India and Pakistan on a big screen in Kolkata on Oct 24.

Three Kashmiri students were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday for celebrating Pakistan's win against India in the T20 World Cup match on October 24. All three are engineering students.

Agra Circle Officer (Lohamandi) Saurabh Singh said the three students have been identified as Arshad Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Shaukat Ahmed Ganai. They were arrested late on Wednesday evening. "They will be presented before a Magistrate today," said the officer.

The three students were booked after a BJP youth wing leader Gaurav Rajawat lodged a complaint against them for allegedly "shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and sharing posts related to it on social media" after India's loss.

Vikas Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Agra City, said that an FIR is being registered at Jagdishpura police station on the basis of the complaint. He said that the police also received information that some people had 'shared anti-national messages' on WhatsApp after the match. The students have been suspended from the hostel as well as the institute.

"The incident came to light after the match, anti-national remarks were made. We received a complaint, and an FIR was lodged. They were arrested after a probe," he said.

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that those celebrating Pakistan's win will be charged with sedition.

