Three Babbar Khalsa International operatives arrested for grenade attacks in Punjab, Haryana The arrested operatives have been identified as Sandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, said a Punjab Police official.

Chandigarh:

Three operatives of terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) have been arrested by the Public Police for their alleged involvement in grenade attacks on two police posts in Punjab's Patiala and Haryana, said an official on Sunday, while adding that two hand grenades and two pistols were also recovered from them.

In an 'X' post, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrested operatives have been identified as Sandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. He said that the module had received logistical and financial support from these handlers and was actively planning further attacks on police establishments in Punjab.

Yadav said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the three at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Mohali, adding that further investigation is underway.

"Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Counter Intelligence (CI) Patiala and State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali apprehends three operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) involved in grenade attacks on police posts at Badshahpur, Patiala on April 1, 2025, and Azeemgarh, Haryana on April 6, 2025," he said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused executed both attacks on instructions from foreign-based BKI operatives Manu Agwan (Greece) and Maninder Billa (Malaysia). They were acting under the direction of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and Pakistan's ISI," he said.

Punjab Police recovers huge cache of arms and ammunition from Gurdaspur

This comes days after the Punjab Police foiled a terror plot orchestrated by BKI operative Harwinder Rinda and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Gurdaspur. The Punjab Police later informed that the cache was pushed into India by Rinda in a bid to carry out multiple attacks across the state.

Providing more details about the same, the police had said that they had recovered couple of AK-47 assault rifles with 16 live cartridges, two magazines, and two P-86 (high explosive) hand grenades from Gurdaspur. Later, an FIR was registered at the Purana Shala police station in Gurdaspur under the Explosives Act and the Arms Act.

"Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend Rinda’s operatives involved in the recovered weapon consignment," DGP Yadav had said back then.