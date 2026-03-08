Thodupuzha Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Thodupuzha Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 90 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Thodupuzha Assembly constituency comes under the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, PJ Joseph of Kerala Congress won the seat by defeating Kerala Congress (M) candidate KI Antony with a margin of 20,259 votes.

Thodupuzha Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Thodupuzha Assembly constituency is a part of the Idukki district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,91,022 voters in the Thodupuzha constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 94,714 were male and 96,307 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 5,071 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thodupuzha in 2021 was 154 (138 men and 16 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Thodupuzha constituency was 1,95,691. Out of this, 96,486 voters were male, 99,205 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 783 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thodupuzha in 2016 was 225 (161 men and 64 women).

Thodupuzha Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Thodupuzha Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

Thodupuzha Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Thodupuzha Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Kerala Congress candidate PJ Joseph won the Thodupuzha seat with a margin of 20,259 votes (14.62%). He polled 67,495 votes with a vote share of 48.63%. He defeated Kerala Congress (M) candidate KI Antony, who got 47,236 votes (34.03%). BJP candidate Shyamraj P stood third with 21,263 votes (15.32%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Kerala Congress (M) candidate PJ Joseph won the Thodupuzha seat with a margin of 45,587 votes (32.20%). He polled 76,564 votes with a vote share of 54.08%. Independent candidate Roy Varicattu got 30,977 votes (21.88%) and was the runner-up. BDJS candidate S Praveen stood third with 28,845 votes (20.37%).

Thodupuzha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: PJ Joseph (Kerala Congress)

2016: PJ Joseph (Kerala Congress M)

2011: PJ Joseph (Kerala Congress J)

2006: PJ Joseph (Kerala Congress J)

2001: PT Thomas (Congress)

1996: PJ Joseph (Kerala Congress J)

1991: PT Thomas (Congress)

1987: PJ Joseph (Kerala Congress J)

1982: PJ Joseph (Kerala Congress J)

1980: PJ Joseph (Kerala Congress)

1977: PJ Joseph (Kerala Congress)

1970: PJ Joseph (Kerala Congress)

1967: KC Zacharia (Independent)

1960: CA Mathew (Congress)

1957: CA Mathew (Congress)

Thodupuzha Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Thodupuzha Assembly constituency was 1,38,807 or 72.54 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,41,574 or 72.24 per cent.