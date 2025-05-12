'This is not an era of war, but not of terrorism either': PM Modi's direct message to Pakistan PM Modi highlighted in his address that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail from Pakistan, and any terrorist attack will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on India's terms.

New Delhi:

Addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that this era is not an era of war, while emphasising that it is not an era of terrorism either. In his address, PM Modi stressed that India will tolerate no nuclear blackmail as he exposed Pakistan's link to terror, saying, "The world has seen that dirty truth of Pakistan when the high-ranked officers of the Army bid the slain terrorists adieu. There cannot be a bigger proof of state-sponsored terrorism."

The PM highlighted that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail from Pakistan, and any terrorist attack will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on India's terms.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, PM Modi said, "The barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world."

"On April 22, in Pahalgam, the barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world. Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families after being asked about their religion," he said.

Twenty-six people were killed in the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India responded through Operation Sindoor and launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 100 terrorists were killed.

The subsequent aggression by Pakistan was effectively repelled by the Indian Armed Forces, who also pounded Pakistani airbases.