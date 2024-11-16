Beware! Think before making a reel on trains and railway tracks, it might land you in jail

Follow us on Image Source : X Video grab of video of man making reel

In a move to ensure passenger safety and curb the growing trend of dangerous stunts on trains and railway tracks, the Railway Board has issued a stern directive to all railway zones across the country. The new rules, aimed at curbing the creation of viral "reels" on trains and tracks, mandate that cases be filed against individuals who jeopardise rail safety for social media attention.

The Railway Board has issued instructions for all its zones to file cases against those who are creating a threat to railway safety. Recently, cases of people making reels on the tracks and getting hurt have increased. In such a situation, the government is adopting a strict attitude towards making reels on railway tracks and moving trains. If this is done, a case will be registered against the accused.

Viral Video

Recently a video went viral in which a boy was making a video while doing stunts with a moving train. The video going viral on social media was recorded from inside a train, in which it can be seen that the train starts moving on the platform, during this time a person runs along with the train and after some time he catches the handle and stops his feet on the platform and slips and starts moving forward with the train. He does such dangerous stunts with the moving train, the video of which is going viral on social media. In the end he climbs inside the train. Information about when and where the video is from could not be found, but it is definitely going viral right now.

A few months back, in a tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, a family lost their lives while filming a reel on a railway track. A couple and their 2-year-old son were struck by a train while recording the video. The accident occurred near Oyal Railway Station, when a passenger train travelling from Lucknow to Pilibhit hit them. The victims, Mohammad Ahmed (30), his wife Nazmin (24), and their son Arkam (2), died instantly in the tragic accident.

(Input: Anamika Gaur)