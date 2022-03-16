The Kashmir Files: Assam CM Sarma hails movie; film will trigger communal tensions, says Ajmal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi with Film Director Vivek Agnihotri pose for photographs during Kashmir Files press conference at a hotel in New Delhi

The Kashmir Files Latest News: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a half-day leave for government employees to wish to watch the film - The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990s.

Sarma watched the movie along with his Cabinet and showered praise on it. The genocide of Kashmiri Pandits was a blot on humanity, he said after watching the movie.

"The Kashmiri Pandit genocide & their exodus are a blot on humanity. Moved by the heart-wrenching portrayal of their plight in #TheKashmirFiles, which I watched along with my Cabinet colleagues and MLAs of @BJP4Assam & allies," he said.

Ban the movie: Badruddin Ajmal

While CM Sarma hailed the film, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal was of the view that it can trigger communal tensions in Assam. The Dhubri MP has demanded ban on the movie.

"I haven't watched The Kashmir Files. Central govt, Assam govt should ban it as it'll cause communal tensions," Ajmal told reporters.

"Situation not same in present-day India... Many incidents happened beyond Kashmir, including the Nellie incident in Assam, but no films on them," he went on to add.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi had also praised the movie for "bringing the truth in its correct form".

Slamming the "campaign to discredit" the Vivek Agnihotri directorial by those who claim to be the flagbearers of freedom of expression, Modi said there have been continuous efforts to "bury the truth".

"They are shocked that the truth that they tried to suppress is now coming out with the backing of facts and efforts," Modi said about the film at the centre of a political slugfest with the Congress and several other opposition parties objecting to it.

Several states, including UP, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa have made the movie tax free.

