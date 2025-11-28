'The India Story': Rajat Sharma shares his memorable encounter with Donald Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan During a 2019 dinner hosted by PM Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan for then-US President Donald Trump, Rajat Sharma was introduced amid a line of guests waiting for quick handshakes and photos. Modi presented Sharma as "our biggest TV star," sparking Trump's handshake.

New York:

Rajat Sharma, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, appeared at 'The India Story' event in New York, organised under the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative. In his engaging interview with celebrated chef Vikas Khanna, Rajat Sharma touched upon themes of nation, culture, aspirations, and perseverance. The conversation turned personal when Vikas Khanna asked when Donald Trump would appear on Rajat Sharma's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat'.​

First meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan dinner

Rajat Sharma recalled his 2019 meeting with then-US President Donald Trump during the dinner event at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Guests lined up for brief introductions and photos as Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced each one to President Trump. When PM Modi introduced Rajat Sharma, he called him "our biggest TV star," prompting Trump to shake hands before pausing to ask, "TV star! What makes you a TV star?"

'Yes, someday': Donald Trump on appearing on 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Rajat Sharma explained his courtroom-style show where he grills leaders in the 'dock.' Donald Trump inquired if Rajat Sharma had questioned PM Modi, learning it happened three times, with Rajat Sharma praising PM Modi as a great guest. Trump quipped, "I'll be better than him," and shook hands again, drawing curious glances from onlookers. Returning later, Donald Trump asked about live audiences, and Rajat Sharma invited him, receiving the reply, "Yes, someday," amid evident thoughtfulness.​

Missed opportunities and future hopes

Rajat Sharma pursued Trump for the show during his recent US presidential campaign, ready to set up anywhere in America despite intermediaries and Trump's busy schedule. Plans nearly materialised but were derailed by the assassination attempt on Trump, requiring 40-day advance notices for events. Rajat Sharma remains convinced Trump- direct, unfiltered, and eager to respond- would be the ultimate guest, predicting an unforgettable episode someday.​