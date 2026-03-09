Thattanchavady Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Puducherry:

The Thattanchavady Assembly constituency is one of the 30 constituencies in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 9 of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch, Puducherry Development Party, Puratchi Bharatham, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the state.

The Thattanchavady Assembly constituency comes under the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, AINRC candidate N Rangasamy won the seat by defeating Communist Party of India candidate K Sethu Selvam with a margin of 5,456 votes (23.54%).

Thattanchavady Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 23,596 voters in the Thattanchavady constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 10,872 were male and 12,149 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 574 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thattanchavady was 13 (13 men and 0 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Thattanchavady constituency was 23,704. Out of this, 11,028 voters were male, 12,343 were female and none voter belonged to a third gender. There were 331 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thattanchavady in 2016 was 19 (12 men and 7 women).

Thattanchavady Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Puducherry.

Thattanchavady Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Thattanchavady will be declared along with the other 29 Assembly constituencies of Puducherry.

Thattanchavady Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Puducherry are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026.

Thattanchavady Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC candidate N Rangasamy won the Thattanchavady seat with a margin of 5,456 votes (23.54%). He polled 12,978 votes with a vote share of 55.02%. He defeated Communist Party of India candidate K Sethu Selvam, who got 7,522 votes (31.89%). NTK candidate D Ramesh stood third with 1183 votes (5.02%).

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC candidate Ashok Anand won the Thattanchavady seat with a margin of 7458 votes (31.52%). He polled 12,754 votes with a vote share of 53.90%. Communist Party of India candidate K Sethu Selvam got 5,296 votes (22.38%) and was the runner-up. ADMK candidate S Cassinadin stood third with 1,649 votes (13.84%).

Thattanchavady Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: N Rangasamy (AINRC)

2016: Ashok Anand (AINRC)

2011: Ashok Anand (AINRC)

2006: N Rangasamy (Congress)

2001: N Rangasamy (Congress)

1996: N Rangasamy (Congress)

1991: N Rangasamy (Congress)

1990: V Pethaperumal (JD)

1985: V Pethaperumal (JNP)

1980: V Pethaperumal (JNP)

1977: V Pethaperumal (JNP)

Thattanchavady Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency was 23,148 or 76.93 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 23,662 or 77.59 per cent.