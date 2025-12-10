‘That person has no substance’: Kangana Ranaut targets Rahul Gandhi over upcoming Germany trip Kangana Ranaut criticised Rahul Gandhi over his upcoming Germany visit during the Lok Sabha’s winter session, calling his news “pointless” and questioning his character. Congress says Rahul will discuss India’s global role and meet German lawmakers and the Indian diaspora.

New Delhi:

Kangana Ranaut, the BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, has stirred controversy with her latest remarks about Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi is set to travel to Germany from December 15, right in the middle of the Lok Sabha’s winter session, and the timing has drawn sharp reactions from several political quarters.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kangana said she neither follows Rahul Gandhi’s travel plans nor pays attention to news about him. “Anything related to him feels pointless, so I don’t bother keeping up,” the actor-politician said.

Kangana, who often makes news for her controversial statements, didn’t stop there. She added, “Everyone can see why his party has slipped to single digits. I don’t want to comment much on someone whose personality and character lack strength. That person has no substance. There’s nothing more for me to say about him.”

Why is Rahul Gandhi travelling to Germany?

The Indian Overseas Congress announced on social media that Rahul Gandhi will be on a Germany tour, where he will speak about India’s global role and hold meetings with German lawmakers. He is also expected to interact with members of the Indian community in Germany, a plan confirmed by Vikram Duhan, General Secretary of the Indian Overseas Congress UK.

Priyanka Gandhi comes out in support of Rahul Gandhi

Apart from Kangana, several other leaders of the BJP criticised the timing of Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Germany. Amid the criticism, Rahul’s sister and Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi came out in his support while targeting PM Narendra Modi. She said, “Modi spends almost half of his working time outside the country. Why is he questioning the visit of the Leader of the Opposition?”