Here's why #ThankYouPMModi is trending on Twitter

Image Source : INDIA TV #ThankYouPMModi trends on Twitter

Twitter on Tuesday saw #ThankYouPMModi as one the trends, under which thousands of Twitter users tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for giving India recognition with the United Nations (UN). On Monday, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva had declared 'Invest India' as the winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020. UNCTAD is the central agency that monitors the performance of investment promotion agencies and identifies global best practices. Germany, South Korea and Singapore have been some of the past winners of the award.

The award recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of the world's investment promotion agencies.

The evaluation was based on UNCTAD's assessment of work undertaken by 180 national investment promotion agencies across the world.

Commenting on the achievement, Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India said, "The award is testament to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)'s vision of making India a preferred investment destination with a focus on both ease of living and ease of doing business. It bears testimony to his focus on bringing excellence within the government."

He added that this award also recognises the Indian government's effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Invest India for winning the 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award.

"This is a testimony to our government’s focus on making India the world’s preferred investment destination & improving ease of doing business," the prime minister wrote.

Congratulations to @investindia for winning the 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award given by @UNCTAD. This is a testimony to our government’s focus on making India the world’s preferred investment destination & improving ease of doing business. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, #ThankYouPMModi was seen trending on Twitter today. Here's what people wrote for PM Modi

Thank you Hon'ble PM Sri. @narendramodi ji for UNCTAD Investment Promotion Award 2020.



Your invaluable guidance and visionary leadership making India go up the ladder in #EODB#ThankYouPMModi — Sidharth Nath Singh (@SidharthNSingh) December 8, 2020

Congratulations to @investindia for winning the 2020 UN Investment Promotion award. It only reinstates thecommitment of our PM in making India a prominent investmnt destination in the world. My experience with InvestIndia hasbeen splendid sofar. #thankyouPMmodi @PMOIndia @UNCTAD — Yatin_TS (@TataYatin) December 7, 2020

Proud moment for the country 🇮🇳 as @UNCTAD declares @InvestIndia the winner 🏆 of Investment Promotion Award 2020.



This award is a testament to PM @NarendraModi ji's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat & making India a preferred investment destination#ThankYouPMModi — Debojit Nath (@Deb22dn) December 8, 2020

Latest India News