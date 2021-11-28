Sunday, November 28, 2021
     
62 inmates of Thane old age home test coronavirus positive

Five relatives of some of these inmates also tested positive for the coronavirus and they too were admitted to the civil hospital.

Thane Published on: November 28, 2021 18:51 IST
Sixty two inmates of an old age home in Maharashtra's Thane district have tested positive for the coronavirus infection and all of them have been admitted to a civil hospital here, a senior health official said on Sunday. Following complaints of ill-health by a couple of inmates, a team of doctors on Saturday tested 109 inmates of the 'Matoshree' old age home located at Khadavali in Bhiwandi taluka, district health officer Dr Manish Renge told PTI.

Out of them, the results of 61 came out positive, he said, adding that another inmate had tested positive for the viral infection on Friday.

These 62 inmates, all above 60 years of age, have been admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital for treatment, the official said.

Five relatives of some of these inmates also tested positive for the coronavirus and they too were admitted to the civil hospital, he said.

The district administration was keeping a tab on the health of these inmates and taking due steps to check further spread of the infection, he added. 

