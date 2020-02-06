Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Maharashtra: Dyeing unit gutted in fire in Bhiwandi, no casualties

A dyeing unit was gutted in a fire at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official

said. The fire erupted at around 5 pm at Roongta Dyeing Centre in the Hanuman Tekdi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Four fire engines, three from Bhiwandi and one from Kalyan, were battling the blaze, the official said.

As per preliminary reports, no casualties were reported in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he added.\

