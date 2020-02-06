Friday, February 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Maharashtra: Dyeing unit gutted in fire in Bhiwandi, no casualties

Maharashtra: Dyeing unit gutted in fire in Bhiwandi, no casualties

A dyeing unit was gutted in a fire at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an officialsaid.

PTI PTI
Thane Updated on: February 06, 2020 23:59 IST
Maharashtra: Dyeing unit gutted in fire in Bhiwandi, no casualties
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

Maharashtra: Dyeing unit gutted in fire in Bhiwandi, no casualties

A dyeing unit was gutted in a fire at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official

said. The fire erupted at around 5 pm at Roongta Dyeing Centre in the Hanuman Tekdi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Four fire engines, three from Bhiwandi and one from Kalyan, were battling the blaze, the official said.

As per preliminary reports, no casualties were reported in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he added.\

Also Read | Explosion near mall in Thane, watchman injured

 

Write a comment

Delhi Elections 2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News