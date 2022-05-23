Monday, May 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. J&K: Police arrest 2 hybrid terrorists of LeT/TRF; recover arms, ammunition

J&K: Police arrest 2 hybrid terrorists of LeT/TRF; recover arms, ammunition

TRF or The Resistance Front is an offshoot of the LeT. He said a case has been registered and an investigation was underway.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Srinagar Published on: May 23, 2022 11:45 IST
terrorists arrested, hybrid terrorists arrested
Image Source : PTI

J&K: Police arrest 2 hybrid terrorists of LeT/TRF; recover arms, ammunition

Two local 'hybrid' terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested with arms and ammunition in Srinagar city on Monday, police said. 'Hybrid' militants are those who are not listed as ultras but persons radicalized enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into the routine life.

"Srinagar Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer were recovered," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter. 

TRF or The Resistance Front is an offshoot of the LeT. He said a case has been registered and an investigation was underway. "It is a big success for the police," the IGP said.

Also Read: J&K: Terrorist killed, infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Kupwara

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News