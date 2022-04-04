J&K: Terrorist hideout busted near LoC in Poonch; arms including Chinese pistol seized

Follow us on Image Source : MANZOOR MIR/ INDIA TV Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

A terrorist hideout was busted by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch following which a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered, officials said on Monday. According to the details, the hideout was busted in a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in the district.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the army and police in Noorkote village, the officials said.

The search operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs by the Poonch Brigade of White Knight Corps and SOG Poonch in village Noorkote of Tehsil Haveli.

During the searches, the party recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK 47 magazines, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, two magazines of 233 bore AK shape gun, one Chinese Pistol, one Chinese pistol magazine, 63 AK-47 rounds, twenty rounds of 223 bore AK Shape gun and four Chinese pistol rounds.

Officials, however, said no one was arrested during the search operation which was carried out late Sunday evening.

