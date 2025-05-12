'Blood and water can't flow together': PM Modi's stern message to Pakistan PM Modi addressed the nation at 8 PM today and made it clear to Pakistan that the talks will only happen regarding terrorism. He also made it clear to the neighbouring country that blood and water will not flow together.

New Delhi:

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the first time since the launch of Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7). Since then, the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated to the highest level, with drones and missiles being attacked from both sides. Even as India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday (May 10), PM Modi today made it clear that the talks with Pakistan will only be held regarding terrorism.

He also made it clear that terror and trade, terror and talks, will not happen together. Modi also hinted at India not changing its stance on the Indus Water Treaty by stating that blood and water cannot flow together. For the unversed, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty as one of the punitive measures against Pakistan in response to the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. "Terror and talks can't go hand in hand, terror and trade can't go hand in hand, water and blood can't flow together," Modi said during his address to the nation while sending a stern message to Pakistan.

In his address to the nation, Modi also confirmed that more than 100 terrorists were killed in Pakistan and also dedicated the Operation Sindoor to every mother, sister, and daughter of the country. "Operation Sindoor is not just a name, it is a reflection of people’s sentiments. In the past few days, we have seen the country’s patience, and I want to first salute the Armed Forces. I dedicate Op Sindoor to every mother, sister, and daughter," he said.

Further, PM Modi cleared India's 'zero tolerance' stance against terrorism for the betterment of the world. "This is not an era of war. But this is also not an era of terrorism. Zero tolerance towards terrorism is a guarantee for a better world," the Prime Minister said.