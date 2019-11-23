Image Source : PTI Telangana RTC employees to continue indefinite strike

Employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday decided to continue their indefinite strike, saying their future course of action will depend on the state government's response to their offer of resuming work unconditionally.

The striking employees on Saturday took out 'save RTC' rallies across the state even as their indefinite strike entered 49th day.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), which is spearheading the strike, said as there was no response from the government to their offer to resume the duties unconditionally, they decided to continue the strike.

JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy hoped that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will take a right decision in the ongoing review meeting on the RTC's future.

The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the government's decision to privatise 5,100 TSRTC routes, thus allowing part privatisation of the state-owned transport utility.

Reddy, however, said nobody has a right to privatise RTC and asked employees not to have any fears.

The government had earlier said that it will take a final decision on RTC after the court judgement on privatisation.

The Chief minister, at a review meeting with Transport Minister and other top officials, discussed the latest developments to take a final decision on future of RTC.

The court order on privatisation was the second major victory for the government in its stand-off with the striking employees.

The High Court had earlier asked the Labour Commissioner to take a decision on the strike.

Meanwhile, striking employees took out rallies in various parts of the state on Saturday to demand the government to save RTC. They raised slogans against the government and the Chief Minister and demanded justice.

The protest triggered tension in Khammam town as employees tried to barge into the bus station and attack temporary employees on duty. They deflated few buses and damaged their window panes.