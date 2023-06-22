Follow us on Image Source : FILE Medical Seat Blocking Scam: ED conducts searches at 12 private medical colleges across Telangana

Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the premises of 12 private medical colleges and offices of related persons at 16 locations in Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar and other places across Telangana under the provisions of the PMLA on June 21 in case of PG Medical Seat Blocking Scam.

Various incriminating documents, digital devices, records of cash transactions, and unaccounted cash of Rs 1.4 Crore and Rs. 2.89 Crores in the bank account of Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences were seized.

Further details are awaited.

