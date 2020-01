Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been hospitalized after complaining of high fever. Sources suggest KCR might have to stay admitted for a couple of days. He had complained of high fever and cold following which he was taken to Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda.

A team of doctors has started performing blood tests on the chief minister. Sources also suggest that KCR showed symptoms of flu.