Sawaal To Bannta Hai | Not me, but KCR is the real target, says Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha | Exclusive

Sawaal To Bannta Hai: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case, has accused the Centre of diverting nation's attention from real issues by targeting the opposition. Speaking exclusively in India TV's program 'Sawaal To Bannta Hai', Kavitha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to fulfill the promises he had made to the people and that's why he's now selectively targeting the opposition who are raising their voice. Kavitha also said that it's not her but KCR is the real target of the agencies.

Opposition will be targeted till 2024 elections: Kavitha

KCR's daughter K Kavitha alleged that the Centre will continue to target the opposition till 2024 elections, we know, this is not going to stop now.

The Enforcement Directorate does not have proofs... even people now know that if elections are coming then ED will come too.

"I have nothing to do with the Delhi liquor policy case and I will prove this," she said.

Kavitha to hold hunger strike in Delhi on March 10

Kavitha said that she will sit on fast as a mark of protest for women's reservation. She said that 18 political parties are likely to support her protest in Delhi on March 10 (tomorrow). She mentioned that on March 2, they announced a hunger strike to raise voice for women's reservation, but after that they were summoned by the ED.

Kavitha alleged that instead of discussing the real issue, the government was running away.

She said that there is a golden opportunity for the BJP government to bring the women's reservation bill which has been pending for year. Modi government promised this but did nothing to bring it in the parliament.

I'm wrongly accused, says Kavitha

On the question of being linked to the Delhi liquor scam, Kavitha said that wrong allegations have been leveled against her. In Karnataka, Rs 8 crore were found in the house of an MLA's son, but what is ED doing against it. What is the government doing in Adani's case?

"Throw as much mud as you want on the opposition, but you cannot trick the public," she said.

Not me, its Chandrasekhar Rao whose on target: Kavitha

Actually, it's not me but KC Chandrasekhar Rao is the real target. ED, CBI is behind most of the politicians and businessmen in Telangana. They want to win the 2024 elections on the strength of ED and CBI... How many extensions did the ED, CBI directors get? Why not give extension to Agniveer? Why not give them regular appointment, Kavitha asked.

