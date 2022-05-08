Telangana: 6 killed, 20 injured after speeding lorry hits auto in Kamareddy

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The deceased have been identified as Lacchavva, Devvaiah, Kamsavva, Keshaiah and auto trolley driver Saiyulu.

In a tragic road accident, 6 persons were killed and nearly 20 others suffered injuries when a speeding lorry hit an auto trolley at Hasanpally Gate, Yellareddy Mandal in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Sunday evening.

Such was the impact of the accident that 3 people died on the spot. 3 others breathed their last while being shifted to a hospital in Banswada. Among the 20 injured, the condition of two people is said to be critical, according to reports.

The incident occurred when the auto trolley was heading towards Pitlam from Yellareddy and was hit by a speeding lorry, which was proceeding towards Nizamsagar from Pitlam, locals said.

Nearly 26 passengers were travelling in the auto trolley and they have been identified as residents of Chillargi village, Pitlam. After learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to hospitals in Banswada and Yellareddy for treatment, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Lacchavva, Devvaiah, Kamsavva, Keshaiah and auto trolley driver Saiyulu.

Due to the impact of the speeding lorry, the auto trolley driver’s body got stuck in the vehicle and police had to use cutters to remove the body from the wreckage. The police have registered a case while an investigation is still on.

