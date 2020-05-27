Three-year-old boy falls into newly dug borewell in Telangana, rescue operations on

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Three-year-old boy falls into newly dug borewell in Telangana

A three-year-old boy accidentally fell into a newly drilled open borewell in Medak district of Telangana on Wednesday, and rescue operations are on to pull him out, police said.

The incident happened at around 5 pm in an agriculture field located in Papannapet Mandal of the district when the boy was walking with his grandfather and father,a senior police official told PTI over the phone.

Rescue efforts were underway to get the child out and senior district and police officials were monitoring the operation, the official said.

