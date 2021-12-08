Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav to tie the knot tomorrow in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses party workers in Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav, younger son and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is getting married. Tejashwi, 32, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, is scheduled to get engaged in Delhi on Thursday. The event will be followed by wedding rituals tomorrow itself.

Tejashwi is the only one left among the nine children of Lalu-Rabri to get married.

The identity of the bride-to-be remains a mystery since all members of the RJD chief's extended family are camping in Delhi for the 'sagaai'.

The entire Yadav family is camping in Delhi and will join Tejashwi in his moment of happiness.

The function will be a low key affair at the instance of Tejashwi who is wary of a large gathering at a time a fresh spurt in COVID cases is being feared. As many as 50 guests are likely to attend the engagement.

